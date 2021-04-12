VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta asked residents “Are we on target?” in 2021, allowing them to answer via survey.
According to the survey, 75% of respondents are satisfied with Valdosta as a place to live.
The 75%, however, represents only a small percentage of the entire Valdosta population.
The survey attracted only 0.3% of the city's residents.
The survey reported 214 respondents ages 18 and older with the most being between 35-44 and 45-54. Fifty-six and 55 respondents were measured in those ages respectively.
Out of the 214 people, 80% were very likely to remain in Valdosta for the next five years, 90% felt safe in Valdosta and 95% were very satisfied or satisfied with the overall sense of community within Valdosta.
The survey also found 76% of respondents were satisfied with water and sewer infrastructure, 90% were satisfied with overall image and reputation of Valdosta, 80% were satisfied with connection and engagement with the community, and 87% were satisfied with the vibrancy of downtown.
These are positive numbers for the city but they aren’t a full representation of the city. The U.S. Census Bureau reported Valdosta with 56,457 people in 2019.
Survey respondents account for 0.3% of the population, meaning that though the survey’s results seem large, they’re only a percentage of a percentage – a small one at that.
District 2 City Councilwoman Sandra Tooley asked why the city wanted to release the information knowing the low participation rate.
Tooley said she looked on the City of Valdosta’s Facebook page’s analytics, finding it to have about 10,000 views a day.
Ashlyn Johnson, city public information officer, said the survey’s link was posted on the city’s Facebook page. If that was the case, then why was there such little participation? Tooley asked.
Tooley said how can she trust the data because she already knows several people are disappointed with the city’s growth and offerings.
“A lot of the working class are not satisfied with the City of Valdosta,” Tooley said. “You know how young people under 30 are. When they’re dissatisfied with Valdosta – they even said it (at the retreat) – they leave.”
Tooley asked Johnson at the March 19 city retreat what group answered the survey – retired residents, people who have been here all of their lives, etc.
Tooley said it’s apparent the survey didn't cover the city’s whole or even a small majority of the population.
“If I put out a survey where there’s 50-something-thousand people in the City of Valdosta, I’ve got to get at least a third of a portion of that,” Tooley said. “If I don’t get a portion of that, then I do not have a balanced survey.”
But Johnson said evaluating growth was the purpose of the survey. In 2019, the city performed its first satisfaction survey, finding little more than 100 respondents.
Johnson said respondents just about doubled this year. The hope it will double again next year, getting 500 or 600 respondents next – a slow but sure process, she said.
“We compile all that data and keep it, so that maybe five years down the road we’ll be able to look at (it) and say this is what we’ve learned across the board,” Johnson said.
The city learned Facebook is a somewhat effective approach to getting respondents by putting advertising dollars into it to place the survey on other pages that may not follow the city’s page.
The 2020 survey only asked five questions along the lines of “what’s a word you’d use to describe Valdosta” or “What’s a word you’d use to describe Valdosta in 10 years.”
“It was interesting for (City) Council to see those adjectives up on that board because some of those adjectives weren’t so great and it was things that we needed to improve on,” Johnson said.
There were adjectives such as “divided” on the negative end but “friendly” and “growing” on the positive end.
Those answers led to the survey this year asking more in-depth questions such as how people feel about city services, the city’s relationship with the community and suggestions for improvement.
Seeing the results of the survey, Johnson said the city will add questions about demographics and respondents' district of residence to see who the survey is reaching.
Johnson said they’ll even add a write-in question telling respondents they can add any other issues they felt weren’t asked about.
One thing the city saw from the most recent survey is the desire for more streaming options with the Metro 17 Channel.
Until more respondents come, however, Johnson said the city won’t use the surveys for anything more than getting a feel for the city's direction.
For the survey coming out later this year, Johnson said it will be set for a six-month time period where anyone attending a city event or function can have a chance to answer the survey.
“With events starting up again and us being able to have in-person meetings, I think it will have more opportunities to reach people who may not have technology and print it out,” she said. “It’s a very simple thing we’ve started, but it’s grown much bigger and we’re hoping to build on it.”
