Offender takes off with Lowndes deputy's car

VALDOSTA — A detained offender managed to steal a deputy’s cruiser and lead law enforcement on a chase before being stopped Thursday.
Deputies responded to a Val Del Road home for a domestic dispute, according to a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office statement released Friday.
Officers tried to detain a combative offender and had to use a taser on him several times during the arrest, authorities said. He was handcuffed in the back of a patrol car while deputies waited for medics to evaluate his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
The offender managed to manipulate the handcuffs, get into the front of the car and drive off, authorities said. A pursuit followed, resulting in damage to other cars as well as the patrol car.
The offender then fled on foot but was tracked down by deputies and K9 units.
The offender, a 20-year-old Valdosta man, is charged with giving false information, two counts obstruction of an officer, battery, interference with government property, theft by taking motor vehicle and violation of probation, the sheriff’s office said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
