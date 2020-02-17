VALDOSTA – A country music fan, Michael Rayburn stepped out of his comfort zone Saturday as he and others sat in on a rehearsal for the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra.
Rayburn is a client of Lowndes Advocacy Resource Center – an agency that brought about 60 clients to the VSO practice in Whitehead Auditorium at Valdosta State University.
The Valdosta Symphony Guild sponsored LARC attending the rehearsal.
Rayburn liked being with his friends and agreed seeing the orchestra assisted him getting out into the community a bit more.
Steve Jaramillo, LARC assistant executive director, said community inclusion was the purpose of the visit.
“This is an opportunity to see something that a lot of them don’t normally get to see,” he said. “ … We deal a lot with physical and mental disabilities, and what we try to do is take them from where they are and, every year, give them another skill that they can use in life.”
Prior to LARC attending the rehearsal, the orchestra visited the center with Howard Hsu, music director, to teach clients about instruments and perform for them personally.
Martha Cummings is co-chairman of the committee for the Glenn Wisenbaker Memorial Concert.
“When I went, I just saw the joy on their faces that music gives them and it just made me happy,” she said. “I said I’m never leaving this committee. I just want to be a part of this.”
She said the partnership with LARC brings her much joy.
The music calms some of the clients, Jaramillo said. Some of them can feel the tunes, including clients who do not communicate as much as others.
This is also Cummings’ sentiment.
“Music, it just brings so much beauty into everyone’s lives and makes me happy,” she said. “I think I get more joy out of it than they do.”
Following the concert rehearsal, the group gathered at Jack’s Chophouse for a meal.
Jaramillo said LARC appreciates Valdosta State University, VSO and the guild for allowing the center to attend the practice.
