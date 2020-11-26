O, Christmas Shirt: City, county connect for holiday apparel

VALDOSTA – The city and county have teamed up to create new holiday shirts for residents in the community.
The City of Valdosta, Valdosta Main Street and Lowndes County tag-teamed on a design that spotlights the historic Lowndes County Courthouse.
Paige Dukes, county manager, dubbed the courthouse recognizable and iconic.
"Visitors passing through often look for it especially during the holiday season when it is lit up with lights," she said. "It’s also the site of our tree lighting ceremony this year."
Ashlyn Johnson, city public information officer, said 20202 marks the first time the city and county have formed a partnership for the holiday shirts.
"The shirts create a sense of community in a time where social distancing is encouraged and we may not be able to interact like we used to or see others as much," she said. "These shirts show unity within the community and bring people together ahead of the holiday season."
T-shirts are $15 for youth sizes. Adult short sleeve shirts are $20, and adult long sleeve shirts are $25. They can be bought at the Valdosta Main Street office, 300 N. Lee St., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Also a first, Valdosta and Lowndes will link for a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
"This event serves as a great opportunity to bring the community together and celebrate the holiday season," Dukes said.
Visit valdostacity.com for more information about the ceremony.
