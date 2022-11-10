VALDOSTA — The National Weather services advises tropical storm conditions are possible throughout the afternoon and into the evening in Lowndes and surrounding counties.
Sustained winds are expected to be in excess of 30 mph with gusts to exceed 40 mph, according the NWS alert.
The weather service advisory says showers should be expected before 7 p.m., then rain after 7 p.m.
The low temperature is expected to be around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch are possible.
