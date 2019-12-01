VALDOSTA – After years of discussions, the Valdosta Area Business Incubator is getting closer to becoming a physical reality.
A public hearing was held Nov. 18 to discuss the Section 108 loan that will provide $1.5 million of funding to the center.
VABI is a physical evolution of the SEEDS Resource Center, which is a virtual incubator. The SEEDS Resource Center was started in 2004 by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce after seeing a need to bring high-quality jobs to the area and has since had 6,601 people use the services provided.
The decision for where to put this physical incubator was chosen after Georgia Tech was retained by the chamber, which will own the building, to conduct a community-readiness survey.
The survey showed Valdosta had the capacity for an incubator but it must be in Downtown Valdosta, must be more than 15,000 square feet and must be mixed use, providing use for people with GEDs up to Ph.D.s and in any industry.
This led to the decision to turn the current home of the event space The Patterson, located at 101 N. Patterson St., into the Valdosta Area Business Incubator.
VABI will serve as a “temporary home” for start-ups, providing 24/7 access, furnished offices, conference/meeting rooms, AV equipment, SEEDS Center library, break rooms, copier/scanner/fax equipment, color laser printer, telephones and high-speed internet/WiFi.
Services that will be provided include a receptionist, clerical support, legal assistance, accounting/bookkeeping services, student intern, notary public services, SEEDS center services, government procurement assistance, industrial process management, import/export assistance, compliance and labor law assistance, e-verify and immigration assistance, business university workshops onsite and VSEB qualification assistance.
Tenants will pay a rental rate based on the size of the area they'll be using which, according to City Manager Mark Barber who gave part of the presentation, will be provided for a “greatly reduced” rate for all the available services they will receive in return.
Looking to the future, VABI's 10-year plan includes starting a minimum of 100 new businesses, partnering with 1,600 existing businesses to expand and enhance productivity, help create 300-plus new jobs in Valdosta-Lowndes County area, generate $36.5 million in new business revenue in the area and ensure that at least 51 percent of those served through VABI are low/moderate income businesses.
“For every $1 million in expenditures, total output in the Valdosta-MSA will increase by $1.6 million. Given the capacity of the incubator and the expected success rate, the incubator's expected total economic impact in year five is $9.7 million and 81 jobs,” said Dr. Cynthia Tori, Valdosta State University economics professor.
Should all funding needed come through, the chamber hopes to open VABI in early 2021. However, according to Albert Slone of The Patterson, the venue will continue to book events and will honor all events booked no matter what occurs with the incubator.
Now that this hearing has taken place, residents will be able to submit comments on the loan until 5 p.m., Dec. 18. Comments can be submitted online at valdostacity.com/neighborhood-development.
The city will then review the comments and submit them with the application to HUD for approval. Written comments can be submitted to the Neighborhood Development Division, located in the Valdosta City Hall Annex, Room 206.
According to the City of Valdosta, the Section 108 loan application is also available by request in an alternative format, such as oral interpretation and written translation services. Any questions or special accommodation requests should be directed to department staff at (229) 671-3617.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.