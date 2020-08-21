Nursing students honored

VALDOSTA – Southern Regional Technical College held a drive-through pinning ceremony where 22 associate of science in nursing students, including Valdosta residents, received their nursing pins.
The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations, college officials said. The class of nursing students are also invited to participate in SRTC’s formal graduation ceremony Dec. 1, and will officially be registered nurses pending the passage of their board exams.
The prospective nurses represent the generic nursing program of the Tifton campus of Southern Regional Technical College.
Students receiving pins included Alicia Reid and Stephanie Vinson of Valdosta; Amy Atkins and Mary Thompson of Lenox, college officials said.
During the pinning ceremony, which symbolizes the rite of passage into the nursing profession, students received a pin and a small lamp from the safety of their vehicle.
"The pin reminds students of their purpose to serve the sick and infirm," college officials said in a statement. "The lamp serves as a tribute to Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern-day nursing. In the 19th century, Nightingale was known as the 'Lady with the Lamp,' tending to the sick while carrying a lamp to light the way."
“The class is outstanding," said Bobbie Hester, MSN, RN, associate of science nursing instructor. "They have not only set many records for this campus but have done so in a pandemic. This is our largest graduating class for Tifton with 22 graduating nurses, including three males, who are all currently working as registered nurses.
"These students transitioned to online learning at the beginning of the pandemic and completed virtual clinicals to complete the course. These students have persevered and will go on to accomplish great things.”
The Nightingale Award recognized the accomplishments of Reid, college officials said.
