NORCROSS — As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches medical staffing to the limits, a company which operates nursing homes in the Valdosta area plans to hire thousands more workers in the coming weeks, according to a company statement.
PruittHealth, which operates more than 180 facilities in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas, plans to add 2,000 positions in “critical roles,” the statement said. The company now employs 16,000 people.
In Lowndes County, PruittHealth operates four nursing homes, PruittHealth Valdosta, PruittHealth Crestwood, PruittHealth Holly Hill and PruittHealth Lakehaven, along with the PruittHealth Hospice.
"Our doors remain open as we care for people who need our help the most – our patients and residents," Neil L. Pruitt Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of PruittHealth, said. "We are hiring people who are looking for a home, rather than just a job – where being part of a family at work is as important as the type of work they are doing."
Job positions include work in nursing, dietary and housekeeping fields, according to the statement.
Those looking for gainful employment in the fields of nursing, dietary, housekeeping and other positions are encouraged to apply, according to the statement.
PruittHEalth is offering company-paid certified nursing assistant training and certification testing, paid, part-time (10-20 hours) employment while completing training, a sign-on bonus of $1,500 for successfully completing the training and certification program, comprehensive benefits, including medical and dental coverage, 401k and profit sharing programs and eligibility for life insurance and short/long term disability insurance, the statement said.
Job applicants should text “RAPIDHIRE” to 31996 or visit RapidHire.PruittHealth.com.
Staffing levels for key services has been a major concern during the pandemic. Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced plans to bring almost 600 health care workers to key facilities around the state, including hard-hit Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany.
Other temporary medical units being strategically placed across the state are located at Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Northeast Medical Center in Gainesville and Navicent Health in Macon, across which roughly 125 new staff are expected to be added.
