VALDOSTA – Lowndes County school system has established a Hero of the Heart Award that recognizes employees for outstanding dedication and service above and beyond the call of duty, school officials said.
Superintendent Wes Taylor and the Lowndes County Board of Education recognized Nurse Margie Davis, Lowndes Middle School, as the Hero of the Heart Award recipient, at a recent board meeting.
Davis and her team provided life-saving measures to a coworker having a medical crisis.
"We are thankful and proud of Nurse Margie and her team," Principal Bill Haskin said. "Because of their swift thinking and actions, they saved a coworker's life."
