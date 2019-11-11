VALDOSTA – Nearly 100 veterans living in nursing facilities received words of thanks for their military service Monday, including 91-year-old Durwood Lewis.
Members of the American Red Cross of South Georgia visited various area nursing homes to gift veterans with red and white carnations. Mini American flags were attached.
They went to each room of the veterans, speaking with them and hearing their personal stories.
Lewis, a resident of PruittHealth Heritage Home, served in the Army 11th Airborne Division from 1946-47. He served in Japan as a parachutist and ended his career as a technician sergeant 5.
He said the acknowledgement he received from the Red Cross felt great and called the act one of respect.
Guillermo Colmavaca, Red Cross disaster program manager for Southwest Georgia, was part of the team visiting PruittHealth.
He served in the Army for 18 years and retired as a captain.
“To me as a veteran myself, it’s more gratifying to come and see the elder veterans … to actually come in and talk to them and see them because they don’t get a lot of interaction,” he said.
He enjoyed speaking with the veterans about their memories of being in the military and relating to their experiences.
Seeing photos of Lewis and his time in the Army helped Colmavaca reflect on some of the places he’s been during his service.
“It’s kind of great to know that I’ve been in his shoes,” he said.
The memories were also a fave for Saundra Saxon, Red Cross community volunteer leader.
The mother of veterans, she said she enjoyed learning about Lewis and all of the moments he had while in the Army.
“It makes my day, especially meeting (Lewis),” she said. “He’s awesome.”
The carnations were an addition for veterans at PruittHealth as the facilities also presented them with plaques, said Brittany Johnson, Heritage Home activities director.
The Red Cross’ willingness to engage with the residents makes a difference in their lives, she believes.
“I think it’s making them feel loved,” she said. “It brings special attention to the ones that served for us. I just think it makes them feel good to be acknowledged one at a time.”
Aside from PruittHealth Heritage Home, Red Cross members also visited PruittHealth Holly Hill, Berrien Nursing Center in Nashville, Sands Horizon, Presbyterian Home in Quitman, the Fellowship Home and Langdale Place.
