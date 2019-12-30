Northwind named Leading Business

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors honored Northwind Apartment Homes as the Leading Business of the Week.
Northwind Apartment Homes is “one of Valdosta’s premier living communities providing their residents with a memorable experience,” chamber officials said.
“Thinking outside of the box separates us from our competitors,” said Brittany Lee, community director. “When our residents move to Northwind, it not only becomes a home, but an experience. We want to create exceptional experiences for all who live with us.”
For Lee, the opportunity to interact with the residents is a gratifying experience each day, she said.
“It is a rewarding experience getting to meet and interact with so many different residents and different personalities every day,” Lee said. “Getting to make their living experience the best it could possibly be is a rewarding experience to our full team.”
Northwind is a member of the South Georgia’s Apartment Association.
“We love being a part of the South Georgia’s Apartment Association where we meet with other apartment communities as we come together to help enhance our living experience for all residents of our communities,” Lee said.
Northwind is a member of the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce.
“The Valdosta chamber does a great job promoting businesses in the Valdosta area,” Lee said. “With each new business that comes to the area, this brings more potential residents to our Northwind community.”
For more information about Northwind Apartment Homes, call (229) 241-8237 or visit 5148 Northwind Boulevard.
The Leading Business of the Week program is designed to recognize members who have partnered with the chamber for at least five years. Marcotek Digital Office Solutions sponsors the 2019 Leading Business of the Week program. For more information, visit www.ValdostaChamber.com/Leading-Business-of-the-Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.