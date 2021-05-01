Northbounders: Dr. Karen Lord Rutter

This is an awesome book about hiking the Appalachian Trail. Our Mammy read this book to us on Facetime. Each night she read us a chapter from the story. This was a fun way to read a book.
This story is about a dog named Copper who hiked the AT with his owner. The walk was tough with a dog that was as old as Copper. Copper was 11 years old.
The guy's tradition on the trail was to eat cake when he finished each fourth of the trail. So when he completed 1/4 the of the trail he ate 1/4 of a cake. He hiked all the way from Georgia to Maine. At the end, he ate a whole cake to celebrate hiking the 2,190 miles of the AT.
You will like this book if you like to hike and be outside. It is adventurous and a fun book to read.
This book is good for all ages to listen to but more like third grade and up to read alone. All of my siblings enjoyed the book and learning more about hiking. We hiked on the Appalachian Trail recently. Our little sister wore a “hiking dress” and the rest of us actually hiked.
This book review was written by sisters M.G. Fowler and Claira Fowler. M.G. and Claira live and read in Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.