North named STEM Teacher of the Year

VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Chapter, Air Force Association selected Matthew North with Lowndes High School as the South Georgia Chapter STEM Teacher of the Year 2020-21.
STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and math.
The competition was among eight local school systems in South Georgia, organizers said.
North is nominated for the Georgia AFA STEM Teacher of the Year 2020-21 competition, which is expected to be decided in May, organizers said.
As the South Georgia STEM Teacher of the Year, North will receive several awards, a couple coming from AFA National in Washington, D.C.:
– $250 check from AFA National.
– $100 check from the South Georgia Chapter.
– Certificate of Excellence from AFA National.
"Lowndes High School and Lowndes County Schools are proud of Mr. North and his outstanding accomplishments in STEM education," school officials said in a statement.
