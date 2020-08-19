North Florida primary results: Sheriff reelected in Hamilton

JASPER, Fla. — Hamilton County’s incumbent sheriff was reelected to his ninth term Tuesday night during the primary vote, according to unofficial totals from the county elections board.
J. Harrell Reid took 2,385 votes, or almost 74%, over opponent Steve Livingston’s 839 votes, which comes to 26%, according to North Florida election results.
Because both were running in the Republican primary and no Democratic primary was held for the race, Reid has effectively won his seat, according to the Hamilton County supervisor of elections office.
Reid was first elected sheriff in 1988.
In Lafayette County, incumbent Sheriff Brian Lamb won the Republican primary with 1,472 votes, or close to 77%, over Kyle Johnson’s 446 votes, or just above 23%.
There was no Democratic primary vote for the office, but Lamb still has to officially wait for the Nov. 3 general election due to a write-in candidate campaign, according to the Lafayette County elections office.
Lamb was first elected to the office in 2008.
With much national debate over mail-in voting in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hamilton County’s vote breakdown shows almost 37% of the county’s ballots were mailed. Mail-in numbers for Suwannee and Lafayette counties were not available.
Florida primary vote totals are not official until certified by the state Elections Canvassing Commission.
HAMILTON COUNTY
Registered voters: 7,897
Votes cast: 3,251
Voter turnout: 41.17%
U.S. Congress, Dist. 5 (Republican)
Gary Adler, 323 (23.63%)
Robert Wagoner, 1,044 (76.37%)
U.S. Congress, Dist. 5 (Democrat)
Albert Chester, 486 (31.42%)
LaShonda “L.J.” Holloway, 236 (15.26%)
Al Lawson, 825 (53.33%)
State Attorney, 3rd Judicial Circuit (Republican)
John F. Durrett, 1,639 (54.31%)
Tina Seifert, 1,379 (45.69%)
State Senator, Dist. 3 (Republican)
Benjamin Alexander Thaddeus John Horbowy, 365 (27.46%0
Marva Harris Preston, 964 (72.54%)
Sheriff (Republican)
Steve Livingston, 839 (26.02%)
J. Harrell Reid, 2,385 (73.98%)
Board of County Commissioners, Dist. 1 (Republican)
Beth Burnam, 274 (47.40%)
James "Jimmy" Murphy, 304 (52.60%)
Board of County Commissioners, Dist. 3 (Democrat)
Robert Earl Brown, 345 (57.89%)
Calvin Paul, 251 (42.11%)
School Board Member, Dist. 3 (Non-partisan)
Jeanie L. Daniels, 202 (33.55%)
Saul Speights, 400 (66.45%)
SUWANNEE COUNTY
Registered voters: 26,866
Votes cast: 10,017
Voter turnout: 37.29%
State Attorney, 3rd Judicial Circuit (Republican)
John F. Durrett, 5,507 (56.23%)
Tina Seifert, 4.287 (43.77%)
State Senator, Dist. 5 (Republican)
Jennifer Bradley, 3,463 (53.98%)
Jason G. Holifield, 2,952 (46.02%)
Property Appraiser (Republican)
Ricky Gamble, 4,657 (46.95%)
BeBe Roberson, 2,086 (21.03%)
Wade Thomas, 3,177 (32.03%)
County Commissioner, Dist. 1 (Republican)
Brooks Carroll, 626 (26.06%)
Don Hale Jr., 1,776 (73.94%)
County Commissioner, Dist. 3 (Republican)
Cricinda “Cinda” Foster, 300 (12.63%)
Steven Kirby, 759 (31.96%)
Travis Land, 1,316 (55.41%)
County Commissioner, Dist. 5 (Republican)
Ronnie Richardson, 949 (37.93%)
Franklin White, 1,553 (62.07%)
School Board, Dist. 2 (Non-partisan)
Catherine Cason, 181 (24.56%)
Jacqueline (Jackie) Cherry, 108 (14.65%)
Norman Crawford, 200 (27.14%)
Monica Ford-Davis, 248 (33.65%)
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Registered voters: 4,432
Votes cast: 2,397
Voter turnout: 54.1%
State Attorney, 3rd Judicial Circuit (Republican)
John F. Durrett, 1,290 (55.8%)
Tina Seifert, 1,020 (44.2%)
State Senator, Dist. 5 (Republican)
Jennifer Bradley, 684 (36.8%)
Jason G. Holifield, 1,177 (63.2%)
Sheriff (Republican)
Kyle Johnson, 446 (23.3%)
Brian Lamb, 1,472 (76.7%)
Tax Collector (Republican)
Chuck Hewett, 1,733 (72.9%)
Johnathan McCray, 644 (27.1%)
County Commissioner, Dist. 3 (Republican)
Donald C. Millay Jr., 905 (38.4%)
Lisa Walker, 1,451 (61.6%)
School Board, Dist. 4 (Non-partisan)
Amanda Tidwell Hickman, 1,270 (54.7%)
Scott Jackson, 1,053 (45.3%)
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
