VALDOSTA — The Walmart at 340 Norman Drive closed at 2 p.m. today. This is only temporary and scheduled associates are still working, Walmart officials said.
Norman Drive's Walmart will be closed until Monday, Aug. 16, at 6 a.m. as part of a "company initiated" program allowing a third-party cleaning crew to thoroughly sanitize the building.
This extra time will also be used to restock shelves and "prepare the store to once again serve the community," according to Walmart's official statement.
"Several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, mainly in regions with low vaccination rates, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic," the statement read.
The statement read that upon reopening Monday, Walmart will continue conducting associate health assessments and all unvaccinated associates must wear face coverings.
Anyone still needing to shop at Walmart can visit the location at 3274 Inner Perimeter Road or the neighborhood market location at 4196 Bemiss Road.
