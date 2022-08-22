VALDOSTA – The Second Annual U-Nite Dinner, benefitting The Haven and Greater Valdosta United Way was held last week.
An evening that raised funds for the women and children shelter and honored the founder of The Haven.
The event raised money that will help provide services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault while raising awareness for mental health in the community. With more than 300 attendees and 41 table sponsors all proceeds including the silent auction funds will benefit these causes.
“The Haven needed to raise awareness and funds to fight back," said Brandy Pitts with The Haven board of directors. "With The Haven and United Way partnering together we started the U-Nite Dinner. Uniting the community and agencies to make a difference.”
The dinner grew from the COVID-19 pandemic when mental health concerns, suicide and abuse increased. The Haven had a 25% increase in domestic violence and had the highest number of protective orders and stalking orders at a 90% increase, Taylor Strickland, community awareness and education coordinator, said.
“Greater Valdosta United Way started the Resilient Georgia project to help battle these issues in our community,” Michael Smith, chief executive officer and president of Greater Valdosta United Way, said. “This was a huge issue for Lowndes and surrounding counties.”
Following the speaker, Michelle Girtman, executive director of The Haven, presented awards to supporters and volunteers.
“It takes lot of people to support those 900 women and children that we help each year," Girtman said.
“I am presenting the first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award to the founder of The Haven, Jeanette Coody, who will be turning 100 years old next month,” she said. “We have helped thousands of women and children because of her.”
“Never in my wildest dreams would I believe I would be standing here," Coody said. "Always remember that life is not a spectator sports, it is a game of participation.”
Dewayne Taylor received the Kaye Smith Volunteer of the Year Award.
CJB Industries received the Jeanette Coody Community Service Award.
Tra Battle, guest speaker, talked about his personal struggle with suicide in hopes to raise awareness for mental health.
Battle said following retirement from the game of football, he struggled with the idea of “who I am is not what I do.”
“I reverted back to my original plan of becoming a doctor. But even then I found myself trying to equate who I am to what I do,” he said, “I was in a dark place when I realized my circle was so much bigger than me.”
Following the dinner, attendees had the opportunity to continue bidding in the silent auction.
Event sponsors included Greenleaf Counseling Services, CJB Industries, Southwell, Radiology Associates of Valdosta, ID Genetix, TeamTemps, Nu Smile, Valdosta Insurance Services, Southern Podiatry Group, The Exchange Club of Valdosta, Brave Stag, Guardian Bank, Best Buddies of Valdosta, Raymond and Cathy Blanton, and United Way.
