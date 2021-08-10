Nonprofits offer Valdosta On-Demand vouchers

VALDOSTA – The Greater Valdosta United Way and other nonprofits will soon afford people the chance to have free transportation through the city's Valdosta On-Demand system.
Ride Valdosta is an initiative that was conceived during a Homeless Task Force meeting involving Michael Smith, United Way executive director, task force member Kelley Saxon and others, Smith said.
The United Way is designating $1,000 of its disaster relief funds to go toward providing 500 free rides for residents through vouchers. Monetary donations are being sought to help offer more rides monthly.
The cost of a one-way trip with the Valdosta On-Demand micro-transit system is $2 and $1 for “each additional member of your party,” city officials have stated in the past.
The United Way's transportation vouchers can be retrieved from Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness, Partnership Health Center, the Salvation Army Valdosta, The Haven and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS.
"These are some of the agencies that have a lot of vulnerable populations that may not be able to afford the $2 ride transportation in the city and could use those at their discretion," Smith said.
Though the vouchers are not yet available, he said they should be sometime soon.
The agencies will choose how to distribute them on an as-needed basis to residents so they can go to job interviews, doctor's offices, the local health department, the grocery store, the labor department, etc.
Though people are not required to be clients of the agencies overseeing the travel vouchers, they must go through the organizations to receive them.
The program is in its trial phase as organizers learn more of the need and of the donation support, Smith said.
Transportation has become an issue for most people in Valdosta, he said.
"Valdosta On-Demand has been a huge benefit in meeting transportation issues in our community but people still have to spend to get places," Smith said.
He called Valdosta On-Demand cost-effective, necessary and innovative.
More information about donating: text RVAL to 44321, (229) 242-2208.
More information about Valdosta On-Demand: https://bit.ly/2QF4L6p.
