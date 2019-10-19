VALDOSTA – Three local agencies are uniting to benefit the community.
A trunk or treat and Kid’s Safety Fest is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in Scott Park, 900 Old Statenville Road, and is sponsored by The Exchange Club of Valdosta, The Haven and Living Bridges Ministry.
The festival combines free games and resources for children.
It comes during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“It’s just nice for the whole community to come together,” Aly Holmes, The Haven children’s advocate, said. “The hope is that the families, when they come in, their kids can have fun and trick or treat but they can also have information to help them if it’s ever needed.”
In addition to offering information, each vendor booth will have an activity provided such as hair coloring, face painting, corn hole and temporary tattoos.
Guests are encouraged to bring goodie bags though organizers will provide some, as well, they said.
The Exchange Club will give away hot dogs and Pepsi has donated drinks.
“It’s one of the few things that actually brings the resources into the community instead of asking the community to come to the resources,” Darcy Gunter, Living Bridges Ministry co-founder, said of the festival.
She said the collaboration of agencies shows residents how well they can work together.
Taylor Strickland, community awareness and education coordinator, said The Haven largely believes in partnering with nonprofit organizations to better support the community.
Vendor deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Call Holmes at (229) 300-3209, or email her at childrensadvocate@valdostahaven.org, for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.