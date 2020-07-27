VALDOSTA — Two blood drives will benefit the American Red Cross of South Central Georgia this week.
The Valdosta Rotary Club sponsors a drive in the Salvation Army Community Center gym, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.
The City of Valdosta sponsors the Battle of the Badges: Guns vs. Hoses blood drive, 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, in the Valdosta City Hall Annex multipurpose room.
Terri Jenkins, Red Cross regional executive director, said there is a critical need for blood at this time.
During both drives, blood will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Jenkins said the nonprofit is contacting recovered COVID-19 patients who are healthy to collect plasma. Call (229) 300-6094 for more information.
