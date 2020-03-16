VALDOSTA – The nation’s urge to “social distance” due to COVID-19 concerns has caused some local nonprofit organizations to change programming or close temporarily.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Time-Out, a respite care agency that assists caregivers of family members with Alzheimer’s, closed its doors for this week only with a decision to be made about next week’s operations, said Ann Walker-Smith, ACTO executive director.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Habitat for Humanity is open to current clients but is suspending other programs temporarily, said Molly Ferrier, Habitat executive director.
No new applications are being accepted for Habitat, there are no workshops being held and current home builds have been paused. Ferrier said the nonprofit is monitoring the situation for possible closure of its Restore, a funding source for agency.
The closing of schools has caused Girls on the Run of South Georgia to cancel its after-school practices, but Lauren Hurley, program director, said at-home programming is being provided for students. Girls on the Run plans to resume services once schools are opened, she said.
The Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta announced a temporary closure in a statement last week on Facebook. According to the statement, the club is closed from March 16-27 and will resume operations March 30.
“While Clubs are closed, we will take all precautionary measures to ensure that all kids, staff and volunteers are safe when we reopen. In the meantime, we are advising all our Club staff, families and youth to continue to take precautions as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the statement read.
The Haven will remain open with minor adjustments, said Michelle Girtman, Haven executive director. Some staff members are teleworking from home.
With at least 22 women and children currently housed in its shelter, The Haven is in need of supplies including baby wipes, toiletries and household cleaning supplies. Girtman said the need for monetary or food donations is forthcoming. Call (229) 241-7047 for information on how to donate.
