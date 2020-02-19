Nonprofit leaders inspire young professionals

VALDOSTA — Participants from Community Xccelerator program met with regional nonprofit leaders to learn what it takes to create and run a successful, impacting nonprofit organization.
Participants received firsthand, insider tips from headliners Michael Smith, executive director, Greater Valdosta United Way, Claire Walton, executive director, Girls On The Run South Georgia, and special guest Bill Holt, vice president of pperations, Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta. They met with the group at the Willis L. Miller Library,
“The biggest thing I would share about starting a nonprofit is that you must be extremely passionate about the why behind the organization. The founder or director has to be fully committed to the mission. As with any new business or organization, always look to partner before trying to start from the ground up,” Walton said.
According to organizers, the guest presenters appreciated how Community Xccelerator participants were genuinely interested in what they had to present and share.
Kristen Rogers, a Lowndes County Schools System employee and an Xccelerator participant, shared her appreciation.
“I absolutely love the Community Xccelerator program. It has taught me things that I wish that I would have known and learned earlier in life. I would encourage everyone to come and join the Xccelerator program. I really enjoyed the session and all the knowledge that was given as a whole,” she said.
While also serving as an advocate for the 2020 Census, Smith provided an in-depth overview of the Greater Valdosta United Way and the impact nonprofits can have with passionate, knowledgeable leaders.
“This is great for young leaders. I really enjoyed it and see the value in it,” said Smith about Valdosta’s Community Xccelerator. “Networking and contacts are key to success. This program is a great way for people to learn and connect with the community. ”
Walton has a Girls On The Run staff member who is a Community Xccelerator participant, joining during the fall 2019 registration period and will graduate from the program this spring, organizers said.
"I think the Community Xccelerator is a great program and resource for our community. It gives developing leaders a place to learn about many different areas and topics. The one-on-one interaction with experts in a variety of fields is beneficial to both the participants and the presenters. We need to continue to invest in programs like this where we can make connections and build bridges,” Walton said.
The Community Xccelerator is sponsored by CJB Industries, The Home Depot, Blanton & Griffin Insurance Agency, Miller Hardware and The Cre8ive Zone.
According to organizers, Xccelerator participants have "the opportunity to attend sessions that place them directly in front of regional experts and influencers, giving them a unique experience and connection that empowers them to take proven actions toward their long-term goals and passions."
For more information about how to join Valdosta’s Community Xccelerator, email info@bbefoundation.org, visit www.bbefoundation.org, or reach out to DeWayne Johnson, program director, at (229) 588-0866.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.