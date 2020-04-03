ATLANTA – In order to provide the Georgia Department of Corrections additional flexibility to manage the inmate population in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Board of Pardons and Paroles has begun reviewing specific cases for clemency release.
“The board will be exercising its constitutional authority to affect releases with a goal of providing the Department of Corrections more flexibility in handling the impact of the COVID-19 virus within Georgia’s correctional system,” said Terry Barnard, parole board chairman.
The board is considering clemency and release for inmates currently serving for a non-violent offense who are within 180 days of completing their prison sentence, state officials said in a statement. The majority of these inmates will be released to community supervision.
“The state Board of Pardons and Paroles understands the concerns and fully supports our state’s efforts to combat COVID-19, including safety protocols implemented by the Department of Corrections. The parole board is operating normally and will continue to use its constitutional authority to make clemency release decisions in the interest of public safety,” Barnard said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.