NAYLOR – A two-car collision on State Road 84 Saturday afternoon resulted in no serious injuries, according to police.
The wreck occurred around 1:45 p.m. near Naylor’s Pantry.
A blue SUV attempted to turn left in front of a red SUV causing the accident, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
The red vehicle driven by a female was heading west toward Valdosta, he said.
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the Lowndes County Fire Rescue, South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Services and the Georgia State Patrol responded.
