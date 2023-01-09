VALDOSTA — No one was injured in a Friday blaze in Valdosta, city officials reported Monday.
At 8:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, firefighters responded to a fire at 412 Seymour St., according to a Valdosta Fire Department statement.
The first fire unit to reach the scene found smoke coming from the roof due to a small fire in the attic. Crews quickly brought the blaze under control.
Everyone in the building got out safely, city fire officials said. No one was displaced and the occupants were able to remain in the residence.
The cause of the fire was an electrical issue with an HVAC unit, firefighters said.
