Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.