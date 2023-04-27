Fire

Firefighters answered a call for a house fire on West Hamilton Street Thursday.

 Valdosta Fire Department photo

VALDOSTA — No one was injured in an early morning fire Thursday, according to the Valdosta Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 2:03 a.m. to a home fire at 302 A W. Hamilton St., according to a fire department statement.

They found light smoke coming from a single-story home. Firefighters put out the fire and confirmed there was no one inside; the home was unoccupied at the time.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported, authorities said.

The cause of the fire was identified as an electrical problem in a bathroom.

The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you