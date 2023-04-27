VALDOSTA — No one was injured in an early morning fire Thursday, according to the Valdosta Fire Department.
Firefighters were dispatched at 2:03 a.m. to a home fire at 302 A W. Hamilton St., according to a fire department statement.
They found light smoke coming from a single-story home. Firefighters put out the fire and confirmed there was no one inside; the home was unoccupied at the time.
No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported, authorities said.
The cause of the fire was identified as an electrical problem in a bathroom.
The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.