VALDOSTA — No one was injured in a Thursday morning house fire in Valdosta, the fire chief said.

The Valdosta Fire Department rolled out at 1:45 a.m. to a residential structure fire on Partridge Place, Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said.

The fire department arrived within five minutes and found light smoke, he said. The fire was extinguished quickly, Boutwell said.

The sole occupant of the house escaped without harm; firefighters also managed to rescue a dog, the chief said.

The fire appeared to start from the carport/attic area, he said.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.

