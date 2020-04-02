Mainly clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: April 2, 2020 @ 10:38 pm
VALDOSTA — After meeting in closed session for an hour and a half the Valdosta Board of Education tabled public consideration of a new head football coach late Thursday. This is a developing story that will be updated.
