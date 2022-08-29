No millage rate increase for city

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta elected to keep its millage rate unchanged due to a rollback rate being unable to “fully fund” the adopted budget, city officials confirmed.
Valdosta City Council adopted the previous year’s millage rate of 7.796, along with five additional mills for property located in the Central Valdosta Development area, and 15.787 mills set by the Valdosta City School System.
Valdosta property owners will also pay on the mills for Lowndes County, the Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority and the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority, set at 7.961, 1.250 and 1.000 respectively.
City Manager Mark Barber explained to the council that Georgia law, under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, established a formal mechanism that calculates the rollback millage rate for local governments. The information is provided by the Lowndes County Tax Commissioner's Office to the city with the calculation already determined.
According to Barber, the computed rollback rate was 7.542 and the County Tax Commissioners Office showed an overall increase in the city’s net tax digest of $102,772,686 or 6.3%. The increase is largely attributable to reassessments of real property totaling $52,970,721 and growth in personal property of $91,468,071 with much of this offset by an increase in exemptions of $53,592,433.
“The current digest should generate adequate revenues to fund the Fiscal Year 2022 budget at the rate but may not fully fund the budget at the rollback rate,” he said in his report.
“An additional item of concern is that real property net of exemptions increased by only 11,403,123 or 0.88% This means that most of the real growth is in personal property and, therefore, may be transitory in nature.”
Barber presented a sample breakdown in the difference in tax bills for the current millage rate and the proposed rollback:
Lowest Presented Example
Home Value: $50,000
40% Value: $20,000
Homestead (exemption): $6,000
Taxable Value: $14,000
Millage Rate:
7.542 (rollback): $105.59
7.796 (prior year) $109.14
Difference: ($3.55)
Highest Presented Example
Home Value: $250,000
40% Value: $100,000
Homestead (exemption): $6,000
Taxable Value: $94,000
Millage Rate:
7.542 (rollback): $708.95
7.796 (prior year) $732.82
Difference: ($23.87)
