VALDOSTA — No one was injured in a Thursday evening house fire.
At 9:07 p.m., the Valdosta Fire Department was sent to a residential house fire at 507 W. Gordon St., according to a fire department statement. Firefighters found the building fully engulfed in flames, authorities said.
The fire department put out the flames quickly and made sure no one was inside; the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire, the fire department said.
No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.
The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted with operations. The fire is still under investigation.
