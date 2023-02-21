VALDOSTA — No one was injured in a house fire that took place Sunday.
The Valdosta Fire Department was dispatched at 2:51 a.m. to a report of a fire at 2420 Knox Drive, according to a fire department report.
Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a multi-family residence.
There were no occupants inside the residence at the time of the fire.
The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center assisted with on-scene operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
