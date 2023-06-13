Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, possibly severe. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.