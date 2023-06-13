VALDOSTA — No one was injured in an early morning house fire Tuesday.
At 1:05 a.m., the Valdosta Fire Department was dispatched to 2405 Giddens Drive, according to a fire department statement.
Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of a single-family home. Crews tackled the fire and cleared the residence quickly, firefighters said.
The fire was located in a rear bedroom/kitchen area, the fire department said.
