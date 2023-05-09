VALDOSTA — No one was injured in a fire at a Valdosta apartment complex Monday.
At 12:25 a.m., firefighters headed to a structure fire at 2213 N. Barack Obama Boulevard, according to a Valdosta Fire Department statement.
The first fire unit arrived three minutes later and found smoke conditions coming from the complex; the fire was in Apt. B-9, firefighters said.
No one was in the apartment; fire crews quickly brought the fire under control.
One man was displaced as a result of the fire and is being helped by the Red Cross, firefighters said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
