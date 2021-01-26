No injuries in Lamar Street fire

VALDOSTA — No one was injured in a fire Sunday, officials said.
Around 1:30 p.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 617 Lamar St., according to a statement from the city.
Fire crews arrived in less than four minutes and found smoke and flame covering the front of the home.
All occupants were out of the residence at the time of the fire department’s arrival. Crews extinguished the fire in less than two minutes. Many of the occupants' belongings were salvaged, city officials said, crediting the fire department's quick response.
No injuries were reported. Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations.
The fire was determined to be caused by unattended cooking, which remains the leading cause of residential fires in Valdosta, the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
