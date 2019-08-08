VALDOSTA – There were no injuries in an early Thursday morning structure fire at the 1900 block of Fawnridge Road, according to city officials.
Smoke and flames were seen coming out of windows on both floors of a two-story building when Valdosta firefighters arrived, a city report states.
The fire occurred about 2 a.m. and the Valdosta Fire Department arrived within six minutes, the report states.
Sixteen firefighters responded and the cause of the fire is being investigated, according to the city.
