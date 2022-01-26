No injuries in collision between bus, Lake Park driver

LAKE PARK — A Lake Park truck driver was involved in an accident involving a school bus in north Florida Tuesday, authorities said.
At 7:35 a.m. on County Road 49 in Suwannee County, a tractor-trailer driven by a 57-year-old Lake Park man was heading into a southbound curve while a Suwannee County school bus heading north on the same road also headed into a curve, a statement from the Florida Highway Patrol said.
As they passed, the driver’s side rear mirrors on both vehicles collided; both vehicles pulled off to the side of the road safely.
The school bus was carrying 35 children. There were no injuries, the highway patrol said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
