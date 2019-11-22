VALDOSTA – No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer caught fire at the intersection of East Central Avenue and North Lee Street early Friday morning, Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said.
The Valdosta Fire Department was dispatched at 12:30 a.m. to find fire conditions at the front of the trailer, which was hauling more than 700 bales of pine straw, according to a city statement.
Though units had the bulk of the fire under control rather quickly, it took several hours for VFD personnel to unload the pine straw to continue checking it, the statement reads.
A total of 10 firefighters responded to the scene and had the incident cleared out about 5:45 a.m.
The state Department of Transportation was notified for barricade assistance “to keep everything as safe as possible” for traveling residents, Boutwell said.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
