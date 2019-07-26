VALDOSTA — An unattended stove caused a Prince Cove structure to go up in smoke late Friday morning, according to the Valdosta Fire Department.
A total of 17 VFD firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 11:35 a.m. when reports came in about visible smoke coming from a structure at 2 Prince Cove near the intersection of North Forrest Street and Ricardo Street.
The fire was located in the kitchen and was quickly extinguished by VFD, according to reports. The report stated there were no injuries.
Those seeking additional information are asked to contact Battalion Chief James Clinkscales at (229) 333-1835 or jclinkscales@valdostacity.com.
Katelyn Umholtz is a reporter with the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.