VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Education met at 7 a.m. Friday morning with no votes or discussions.
The called meeting was announced the day before and, as the agenda stated, the board only met to go into an executive session to discuss personnel and adjourned with no public discussion.
Since the pandemic began, most meetings have been held via Zoom and live-streamed to the public. This meeting was held in person at the board of education office with all members adhering to current safety standards.
School officials said, as the summer progresses, more details will be released regarding school restart dates, how classes will be conducted in the coming year and budget cuts.
The next Lowndes Board of Education regular meeting is scheduled 6 p.m., June 8. There is no work session scheduled for June at this time.
