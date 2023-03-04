BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The No. 4-seed Valdosta State Lady Blazers fell to top-seeded Lee in a tough 70-52 loss in the Gulf South Conference Championship Semifinals Saturday afternoon at the Pete Hanna Center.
For the game, the Lady Blazers shot 17 of 53 from the field (32.1%), 5 of 21 from distance (23.8%), and 13-21 from the line (61.9%), while Lee shot 29-57 from the field (50.9%), 8 of 20 form beyond the arc (40%) and 4 of 7 from the line (57.1%). V SU also had 16 miscues which Lee was able to score 20 points off of compared to Lee's 11 turnovers with VSU scoring seven points off the miscues.
Individually, junior Tamiya Francis was one of two Lady Blazers in double-digits with 14 points on 5 of 15 from the field, 1 of 8 from deep and 3 of 4 from the stripe, while junior Aleisha Curry chipped in 11, going 3 of 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from the stripe while also having a game-high eight rebounds. Francis was named Guardian Bank Lady Blazer Player of the Game.
The Lady Flames were led by Haley Schubert who had a game-high 26 points on 11 of 23 from the field and 4 of 7 from distance. Macy Woodworth pitched in 13 for Lee while Mallory Hampton added 11 points.
In the first quarter, the Lady Flames came out with a pair of layups to open the game 4-0 with 7:48 remaining in the quarter. However, junior Lili Long responded with a three-pointer and a foul to tie the game up at 4-4 with 7:34 remaining in the first quarter. Lee then built a five-point lead, 9-4, with 6:30 remaining in the period. VSU continued to fight back as both teams traded blows back and forth until the game ended up tied at the end of the first quarter, 16-16.
Lee used a a 12-2 run to go up 28-18 with 6:01 left to play in the half. The Lady Blazers continued to try to cut into the Lady Flame lead, but it seemed Lee always had an answer. Near the end of the quarter, the Lady Blazers were able to cut the lead to single-digits behind a pair of free throws from Francis and a two-point jumper from redshirt senior Jirah Ards as the Lady Flames held a 41-34 lead at the half.
The Lady Blazers came out in the second half with a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to five, 41-36 with 9:48 left in the third quarter. VSU knocked down a couple of shots that were all swiftly answered by Lee. The Lady Flames would go on a 10-5 run to end the third quarter for an 11-point cushion, 55-44, at the end of the third.
In the final quarter of play, the Lady Blazers cut the Lee lead to single digits once again, 55-46, to kick off the quarter. However, Lee continued to knock down shots to build its lead behind a 15-6 run to end the game, 70-52, as Lee will advance to the GSC Championship for the third season in a row.
VSU now will await its NCAA postseason fate with the NCAA Division II Women's Basketball field set to be unveiled Sunday, Mar. 10 at 10:30 p.m. ET on NCAA.com. The Lady Blazers entered the week fifth in the latest NCAA South Region rankings heading into the conference tournament.
