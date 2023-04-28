VALDOSTA – The No. 2-ranked and top-seeded Valdosta State men’s tennis team posted a 4-0 victory over No. 8-seed Spring Hill College in the first round of the 2023 NCAA South Regional, Friday morning. VSU now will face No. 6 West Florida on Saturday at 9 a.m., at the VSU Tennis Complex for a berth in the National Championship rounds in May.
Due to the threat of inclement weather later in the day, both the UWF vs. Rollins match and the VSU match were moved to 10 a.m. Friday to get them completed prior to when the rain was forecast to arrive.
In the No. 4/5 matchup between West Florida and Rollins, UWF won 4-0 to advance to Saturday. Rollins was ranked No. 9 nationally and finished the season at 17-7, while UWF improved to 16-4.
The Blazers (18-0) easily won at doubles with a 6-1 win by sophomore Lamar Bartley and senior Christian Felline at No. 2, while No. 15-ranked duo of juniors Luca Mack and Rodrigo Carvalho won 6-2 at No. 1 for the early lead over Spring Hill College (16-9). Mack/Carvalho improved to 16-1 this season in doubles.
Heading into singles in front of a good crowd, junior Pedro Cordeiro won 6-0, 6-0, over Luke Tucker for a 2-0 lead. Mack, ranked No. 2 nationally, won his 24th match of the season (24-1) with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Noe Hauschildt at No. 1 singles and then Felline cliched the match at No. 5 with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Will Huckell.
Carvalho, ranked No. 48 nationally, held a 6-3, 2-0 lead at No. 2, while Bartley led 6-2, 2-2 at No. 3 and Wedel, ranked No. 55, was up 6-1, 5-0 at No. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.