ROME – The No. 13 Valdosta State softball team defeated Shorter, 9-2, behind an explosive ninth inning, taking game one in a three game series with the Hawks.
With the win, the Blazers improved to 12-3 overall and 5-2 in Gulf South Conference play while Shorter fell to 4-16 overall and 1-6 in league play.
Both teams had slow starts with no runs coming in until the top of the third inning. Blazer junior Kinzie Nelson got the bats going behind a single to left, followed up by a double to center from freshman Saylor McNearney to put two Blazers in scoring position on second and third. When the opportunity struck, Nelson stole home to score the first run of the day, giving the Blazers a 1-0 edge. Following the stolen base and a Shorter mishap, allowed McNearney to score a run to put the Blazers up 2-0.
In the bottom of the third, Shorter answered right back with a solo home run to cut the VSU lead to 2-1. A couple of innings later in the bottom of the fifth, the Hawks responded stringing together base hits to tie the contest at 2-2. The Blazers and Hawks remained locked in a stalemate through the seventh, leading to extra innings.
Things looked bleak for the Blazers in the bottom of the eight when a single and a walk put two Hawks in scoring position. A Shorter single then sent the game-winning score home but was stopped promptly by a great throw from junior Morgan Hill to home plate, giving the Blazers the final out of the inning to elude the loss.
The top of the ninth was the game-changer for VSU as Nelson hit a go-ahead home run in the first at bat of the inning. The Blazers the put a couple more on base behind a Shorter error and a single. A stolen base from freshman Jasmin Stewart set up an RBI single from freshman Jayme Prandine to give the Valdosta State a 4-2 advantage.
With two Blazers left on base, sophomore Abby Sulte hit a towering home run to put VSU up 7-2. Immediately after Sulte's blast, the Blazers hit back-to-back homers courtesy of junior Katie Proctor and junior Taylor Macera give the Blazers a comfortable 9-2 cushion. Senior Samantha Richards and the Blazer defense then locked down in the bottom of the ninth to give VSU the hard-fought 9-2 victory.
On the mound for the Blazers, Richards fanned a season-high 12 Hawks, walked two, and allowed eight hits for two runs on 146 pitches. Her record improved to 10-1 on the season as she recorded her ninth complete game this year. At the plate, Nelson had two hits for two runs, a stolen base and the go-ahead homer for one RBI to earn Guardian Bank Blazer Player of the Game honors.
The Blazers will return to face Shorter in a doubleheader Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 12 p.m., to conclude the three-game conference series. For more Blazer softball live stats, stories, streaming and more, visit vstateblazers.com on the softball page.
