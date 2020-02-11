VALDOSTA – Three hundred kings and queens had their moment in the spotlight Friday night at First Baptist Church’s annual “Night to Shine.”
Night to Shine is an event held across 49 states and 13 countries in conjunction with the Tim Tebow Foundation. This prom night experience is geared toward people with special needs, ages 14 and up.
“The whole mission is that everyone is important and that everyone has meaning to their life,” Erica Stone, event coordinator, said.
The first event at First Baptist Church in Valdosta welcomed 75 guests. It has since grown to 300 with two proms occurring simultaneously; one upstairs and one down.
While the gala is held at the church, Stone stresses that it’s not specifically a First Baptist Church event; it’s a community event that now boasts 400 volunteers.
Dresses and cosmetology services were donated to attendees, along with carriage rides, giving them a “truly royal evening.”
The red carpet was rolled out and each couple, which included the king or queen and an assigned buddy for the evening, took a stroll as fans cheered them on.
“The red carpet is giving people a chance to cheer for them,” Stone said. “Some people never get that. This gives them attention and shows that people are proud of them.”
Part of the cheering section was from First United Methodist Church, which wanted to show support as well.
For Sandra Phillips, a caretaker who joined the cheering section, it meant the world to see these guests receive so much praise.
“It truly is their night to shine,” Phillips said. “This is such a morale booster for them and they are the most important thing on the red carpet.”
Fellow caregiver Tyra Creasy echoed similar sentiments as she watched with a gleam in her eyes.
“Tim Tebow is the best thing to ever come out of Florida,” Creasy said.
Inside, guests were able to dance the night away and enjoy food and refreshments.
As the night began to wind down, each guest was crowned king and queen for the evening.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
