VALDOSTA – In a red, half-sequined dress, Casey Price will attend the Night to Shine special-needs prom for the second time in February.
The Night to Shine prom is sponsored nationwide by the Tim Tebow Foundation.
Price said she is excited to walk down the red carpet into the prom with her boyfriend alongside her.
Sheila Henry, who’ll be attending the prom for the second time, said she is also excited.
Both women prepped for the annual dance during Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Tiaras and Ties Boutique Day earlier this month.
Usually held at Wiregrass, Tiaras and Ties was relocated to the Azalea City Church of God this year due to more community donations being received, according to organizers.
Guests went through clothing racks, searching through diverse colors and designs to find the perfect prom wear.
Accessories and shoes were available to complement the evening attire.
Wiregrass SkillsUSA students, the hair stylists and makeup artists for Night to Shine, were present to set appointments.
“It makes me feel pretty,” Price said of the Boutique Day.
Henry echoed the sentiment, adding it made her feel good to know people cared about and supported her.
“They’re doing a lot for us to make us look good for this day,” she said.
Kelly Wetherington, Wiregrass director of campus life, said the community donations have grown more than 300% through time.
The 2020 prom marks the third year that Wiregrass has participated.
Though the college received support in its first year, Wetherington said community contributions more than doubled in 2019.
She named White Weddings, Only Options and resale stores as being Tiaras and Ties largest donors.
The emotion of the Wiregrass staff and students grows every year as it feeds off of the excitement of guests, Wetherington said.
“I think that this is one of the most rewarding projects that we do every year,” Wetherington said.
The efforts of the SkillsUSA students for Night to Shine stretches further than doing hair and makeup. Wetherington said participating in the event moves them in an unexpected way.
“It’s community service, but it’s also about responsibility and communication with each other,” she said.
Night to Shine is scheduled 6 p.m., Feb. 7, at First Baptist Church of Valdosta, 200 W. Central Ave.
Appointments are still being accepted for hair and makeup in preparation for the prom. Call (229) 333-2100 and ask for the cosmetology department.
