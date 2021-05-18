Nguyen named Georgia Christian STAR student

DASHER – Georgia Christian School senior Nhung Nguyen has been named the school’s 2021 PAGE STAR student.
Nguyen selected James Lee, math teacher at Georgia Christian School, as her STAR teacher, school officials said in a statement.
Nguyen, the daughter of Van Tuan Nguyen and Hoang Thi Hong Minh of Vietnam, earned the recognition for academic achievement and performance on the SAT.
The PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition program is sponsored, administered and promoted by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators and the PAGE Foundation.
Since its creation, the STAR program has honored nearly 27,500 students and the teachers they have selected as the most influential to their academic achievement. High school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average to qualify for STAR nomination.
The Professional Association of Georgia Educators is the state’s largest and fastest-growing educator association. Deeply committed to excellence in public education, PAGE provides unparalleled legal coverage, legislative advocacy, and professional learning opportunities to more than 95,000 teachers, administrators, and school personnel. PAGE protects, supports, and empowers members throughout all stages and facets of their career.
For more information, visit www.pageinc.org.
