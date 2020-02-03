VALDOSTA – Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen scholars received an "amazing surprise" recently.
"Our scholars had the honor of meeting Kenny Moore II and his mother, Angela Carter," Lowndes County school officials said.
Moore is a former Lowndes High School Viking and Valdosta State University football player, who plays professionally for the Indianapolis Colts.
"Kenny is the epitome of a great role model," school officials said. "He encouraged students to work hard and to always believe in themselves. Kenny urged the REACH scholars to write positive affirmations and place them on their bathroom mirror to serve as a daily reminder of the things they can do and will become."
He also has a heart of giving and helping others, school officials said. Moore is the sole donor of this year’s REACH scholarship.
"His kind donation will afford our five REACH scholars an opportunity to receive a college scholarship," school officials said.
The scholars are Jamil Horton (Pine Grove Middle School), Parker Jones (Pine Grove Middle), Anna Altepeter (Hahira Middle School), Riley Brown (Lowndes Middle School) and Delaynie DuBose.
The first and second cohort of REACH scholars are Nicholas Serrano, Carlton Lewis, Katelyn Thomas, Faith Cockren, Angelina Hanible, Jessie Kwack, Lillian Gilder, Jacquline Lopez, Keshanna Boatwright and Vincent Tabor.
"All of our REACH scholars are paired with a mentor and a REACH academic coach," school officials said. "They are required to maintain at least a 2.5 grade point average, have good attendance and good behavior. Previous REACH donors include the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation and Lowndes Education Improvement Foundation."
REACH Georgia is the State of Georgia’s first needs-based mentorship and college scholarship program, launched by former Gov. Nathan Deal as a key component of the state’s Complete College Georgia Initiative.
For additional information about REACH scholars in Lowndes County Schools, contact LaVerne Rome, REACH coordinator, (229) 245-2250.
