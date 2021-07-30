Newman to perform in 'Soundtrack'

VALDOSTA – “Valdosta is a hot bed of musical talent,” musician Jerry Newman said.
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts hosts "local talent with a worldwide sound in a celebration of the best American radio hits of all time" with "American Soundtrack Vol. VIII," 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, James H. Rainwater Conference Center, center representatives said in a statement.
The event is sponsored by Hanover Advisors.
Backed by the Ed Barr Orchestra, the lineup of live performances and local talent should bring audience members to their feet, center representatives said
"American Soundtrack" will feature Newman.
He has performed in various bands with local musicians since 1965 and is marking his sixth year performing with "American Soundtrack.
“This show is a huge contribution to live music and is the highest quality of musical programs in our region,” Newman said. “Nothing supersedes the lights, sounds, theatrics and especially the performers.”
Newman said he hopes "American Soundtrack" will influence people to become more involved with live music after they experience this spectacular live show, the product of so many talented musicians’ labor and love.
Tickets for American Soundtrack Vol. VIII are $75 and include reserved seating, a heavy hors d’oeuvre buffet and a full cash bar. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit turnercenter.org, call (229) 247-2787, or visit the offices at 527 N. Patterson St.
