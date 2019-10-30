VALDOSTA – Vanessa Smallwood-Tillman’s eighth-grade class created atomic-level models to illustrate the structure, composition and characteristics of atoms and simple molecules at J.L. Newbern Middle School.
Students demonstrated their mastery of the standard S8P1, which states students will obtain, evaluate and communicate information about the structure and properties of matter, school officials said.
Students used various materials to create their atomic-level models such as poster boards, baked cakes, candy, and a variety of other items that brought the models to life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.