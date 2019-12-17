VALDOSTA – Community partnerships drive the Greater Valdosta United Way.
The nonprofit serves 19 area agencies including organizations benefitting women and children, a homeless shelter, a food bank and a disaster agency.
To continue supporting these groups, the United Way sponsors the Roar Into 2020 New Year’s Eve Party, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at The Patterson, downtown.
The organization has received assistance with fundraising through the participation of local community members.
With the selection of two United Way agencies each, five men and women are campaigning for donations to benefit their chosen groups.
Two winners with the most donations collected will be crowned king and queen and will act as United Way ambassadors throughout 2020 during promotions and event attendance, United Way officials said.
Hosting its own New Year’s Eve party 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at its brewery, Georgia Beer Company has partnered with the United Way for the final night of 2019.
An attendee can purchase a ticket for a party at one location and receive entry into the other for an extra $20, said Michael Smith, United Way executive director.
“Hopefully, it’s a good economic driver for the community and it’s a good way to give back and have a fun evening,” he said.
“The whole plan is to get people to go downtown, eat dinner and then have fun at two different parties in the community and hopefully raise a lot of money for the United Way and our 19 agencies and raise awareness and just have a good evening.”
Tickets for the United Way’s party are $50 per person in advance and $65 at the door. Guests must be at least 21 years old.
Appetizers, dessert and two beer/wine tickets are included in the cost.
Attire is semi-formal or reflective of the event’s theme, the 1920s.
Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering will provide food and the Ed Barr Orchestra performs. There will be party favors.
Coleman Talley is the party’s primary sponsor. Others are Smitty’s Package Store, Miller Hardware, Wes Sewell and Knight Appraisal Group.
Johnson Distributing Company will offer discounted Lyft rides and there will be discounted Uber rides to ensure the safety of guests as they head home, Smith said.
Supporters are asked to participate in the text-to-give campaign on behalf of the king and queen candidates. A text with the corresponding code can be sent to 44321.
Brandi McCrary (MCCRARY) campaigns for the YMCA and Youth Impact Center.
Adrian Rivers (ARIVERS) fundraises for the Lowndes Associated Ministries to People and the Salvation Army.
Olivia Wright (OWRIGHT) supports the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County and Reach Out and Read.
Anne Mcleod (MCLEOD) campaigns for the Valdosta-Lowndes County Habitat for Humanity and the Easterseals Southern Georgia.
Mary Clare Tarpley (TARPLEY) fundraises for the Second Harvest of South Georgia and Jacobs’ Ladder Therapeutic Riding Center.
Jessica Thornhill (THORNHILL) supports the Lowndes Education Improvement Foundation and The Haven.
Dan Deaver (DEAVER) campaigns for the Boy Scouts of America South Georgia Council and Camp Rock.
Stan Crance (CRANCE) fundraises for the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta and the Lowndes Advocacy Resource Center.
Zane Dees (ZDEES) supports the American Red Cross of South Georgia and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Time-Out.
Michael Smith (MSMITH) campaigns for the United Way and the Moody Family Readiness Center.
Smith said 100 percent of contestants’ proceeds benefit the agencies.
Other fundraising efforts consist of local businesses providing a percentage of their sales to the United Way’s 2020 $750,000 fundraising pot, Smith said.
He said the purpose of his organization is to promote relationship building between the faith community, the government, businesses and nonprofits to improve people’s lives.
“The government can’t solve all the problems and the nonprofit world can’t solve all the problems,” Smith said. “It’s going to take everybody coming together and partnering.”
Being a community partner is an investment, he said.
“It should feel good to do good,” Smith said. “Neighbors helping neighbors and living united is that all encompassing caring about your community.”
Robin Plymale, United Way office manager, said businesses are confident in giving because the organization ensures the proper use of monetary donations.
She called the United Way an organization of checks and balances.
"They have monthly reports that they have to send to us so we’re holding them accountable for doing what they’re supposed to be doing with the money,” she said.
Visit unitedwayvaldosta.org/ for more information about the nonprofit or for ticket purchasing.
