VALDOSTA – The initial days of 2020 are finally here as residents move forward with promising change in their lives through traditional resolutions.
To assist with maintaining resolutions, select experts offer advice concerning financial and health stabilities.
Smart Savings
Greg Bright said he believes procrastination is the biggest mistake that people make financially, he said in a previous interview.
Bright is the co-chief information officer and financial adviser at Southern Point Investment Partners.
“People have a plan to do something or good intentions to do something…but then they just put it off, being busy for whatever reason,” he said in a previous interview. “Just waiting to get started or waiting to fix something that you know you need to fix.”
Waiting to save, fund retirement accounts and pay off bills are examples for how people procrastinate.
Jared McGahee is the co-chief executive officer and certified financial planner for Southern Point.
The first step for saving money is open a bank account, encouraging three to six months of available expenses in the account in case an emergency arises, he said in a previous interview.
“Once they have that comfortable savings, then maybe they could look at retirement accounts, investment accounts, something that would grow a little bit more over time,” McGahee said.
Rather than waiting to have a large amount of money to begin saving or investing, people can start with $10, $20 or $50 per month, he said.
“I would definitely recommend to set that up on some type of autodraft, so it automatically comes out (and) you don’t have to worry about it every month,” he said. “…You don’t see it, you won’t spend it.”
Bright said people should start small with savings and increase them over time, funding the account as a person gets paid.
Having a checking account with one bank and a savings account with another bank will eliminate overspending and any constant transfer of money from savings to checking, Bright said.
Saving is a habit that has to be learned, he said, advising kids put aside part of their allowance or income from part-time jobs to practice saving.
Be specific about financial goals and intentions by identifying a desired amount of money to save during the year, Bright said, adding that it will create focus and commitment.
“That way you’ll be able to track your progress and know if you’re actually able to reach that or not,” he said.
McGahee agreed with his colleague saying budgeting will assist people in realizing how much money is being spent.
“Just kind of putting that down on paper where you spend your money could open your eyes,” he said. “Being aware of where you spend your money could help tremendously.”
Writing down spending habits during the course of one year will also aid a person in getting out of debt, Bright said.
Acquiring a financial adviser is beneficial as long as it is done in advance, such as planning for retirement, McGahee said.
Bright said having a financial adviser will keep a person accountable. McGahee previously said advisers do have affordable rates and that Southern Point will sometimes do pro-bono work.
“We may put a lot of work into a client relationship on the front end, just starting out we don’t make hardly anything, knowing that as they accumulate assets, we might make a little bit more money on the back end as they grow,” McGahee said.
Southern Point, 3321 North Valdosta Road, offers free financial consultations. Call (229) 245-6022 for more information.
Healthy Habits
Diets are habit formed, said Dr. Kyle Adams, family medicine physician at South Georgia Medical Center Family Medicine, in a previous interview.
Time, motivation and fear of failure are factors for why establishing healthy habits could be difficult for a person.
“Changing your lifestyle can be a challenge, especially if it’s something that you’ve been doing for a long period of time,” Adams previously said.
He promotes gradual changes, such as when attempting to lose weight, calling the human body “a creature of habit.”
“It likes where it is; so, if you could slowly, gradually do a safe amount like one or two pounds a week versus 10 or 20 pounds a week, it’s a lot easier to sustain,” he said, “and it’s not as overwhelming, and it’s not as stressful.”
Smoking, drinking and activity levels are built into a person’s lifestyle, Adams said.
Tobacco products are harmful and can cause cancer, heart disease and an increased risk of stroke, he said. Alcohol affects kidneys, the liver and the heart.
He tells his patients to slowly subtract cigarettes each day from their intake, starting with one per day and eventually minimizing the number of cigarette packs smoked.
“The best thing for success is when the patient wants to do it,” Adams said. “If they’re not going to want to do it, then they’re not going to be successful.”
He suggests setting a quitting date for letting go of an unhealthy habit. Setting dates could also help with starting to exercise.
“As long as you have that date set, you’re a lot more likely to quit or get back into the gym,” he said.
Writing the date down and sharing it with family will assist a person in becoming more accountable, Adams said.
The physician also recommends finding friends with similar goals and creating a support system. Doctors can be supportive, as well, he said.
He schedules regular visits with his patients to pinpoint barriers, ways to help and hinderances from patients’ goals.
Eating healthy is a way to demonstrate healthy habits, which includes eating lots of fruits and vegetables and not consuming fried foods or sugary drinks.
Getting enough rest is helpful for both stress and energy levels. Adams recommends going to sleep at the same time each night in a quiet, cool and dark bedroom and using earbuds to block out noise.
Adults need about seven to nine hours of sleep. For parents, Adams proposes getting the kids to sleep early to ensure adequate rest.
Resources to help with forming healthy habits are as follows: smokefree.gov, alcohol.org, the MyFitnessPal mobile application and local physicians.
Adams can be contacted at (229) 433-8181, 3386 Greystone Way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.