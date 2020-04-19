VALDOSTA — Anyone in need of food has one more option thanks to a partnership between local businesses and the Greater Valdosta United Way.
CBC Bank, Art and Soul and Miller Hardware teamed up with the United Way to provide the Free Little Pantry located on the westside wall of Miller Hardware downtown.
The pantry operates on a take one, leave one philosophy, giving residents the chance to donate food or take needed items. It is the second to come to the area, the first is located at the corner of Toombs Street and Central Avenue.
“The mini pantry is everyone’s, and as a community, we will work collectively to service and share it,” said Jonathan Miller, co-owner of Miller Hardware.
“The pantry is intended to be a place for which neighbors can help neighbors — most often for those who are not easily able to meet everyday food and personal needs.”
Not only will it provide nourishment, but it will build humility for the donor and the recipient, he said.
Staff at Art and Soul illustrated inspiring messages on the pantry such as, “The Lord, your God, is with you” and “He will take delight in you.”
While the pantry provides food to people who need it, Miller commends Second Harvest of South Georgia and Living Bridges Ministry for their feeding efforts.
“This project is merely in the shadows of the amazing work that Second Harvest and Living Bridges is doing in our community during these trying times,” he said.
Michael Smith, executive director of the United Way, advocates for more nonprofits and businesses to join together in the fight against hunger and homelessness.
“We would like to add (pantries) more in the community and in the other four counties we serve over time if we can find businesses to partner with us,” he said.
Diapers are also offered in the pantry. Organizers ask for crayons, inexpensive toys, personal care items and paper goods in addition to food.
Miller said people can also leave donations at any Miller Hardware location.
